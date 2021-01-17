UrduPoint.com
Gas Companies Resolve 96.85% Complaints Received Through PCP

Gas companies resolve 96.85% complaints received through PCP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The two-state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), working under the Petroleum Division, have so far collectively resolved over 168,164 public complaints, out of 173,627, received through the Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP).

"The complaints' resolution percentage stood 96.85, which shows a remarkable performance of the two utility companies," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the portal on October 28, 2018, for prompt redressal of grievances against the public sector organizations, where since then around three million people have registered themselves and reported over 2.7 million complaints, out of which 2.5 million have so far been settled.

Since the portal's launch, the SNGPL has resolved 152,431 complaints, out of 155,901. Whereas among these 3,059 were new and 411 were in the process.

Similarly, the SSGC resolved 15,733 complaints, out of 17,726 including 1,106 new. While 887 are in process. Petroleum Division is vigorously pursuing its national role to ensure the sustainable supply of oil and gas for economic development and growth of the energy sector in Pakistan.

Besides resolving the companies, according to official data, the companies are reinforcing their network by laying around 8,383 kilometers (KM) additional transmission and distribution pipelines collectively across the country as per the target given for the current fiscal year.

The SNGPL has been given the task to lay 6,965 KM lines, while the SSGC would place 1,418 KM pipelines in their respective areas.

During the last fiscal year, the companies had laid around 5005 KM lines, out of which the SNGPL placed 4,155 KMs and SSGC 850 KMs.

To boost economic activities and increase industrial production, the companies would provide gas to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks, for which the government has allocated sufficient funds in the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-21.

The SNGPL has planned to execute a 29-KM pipeline scheme for supply of 30 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Rashakai SEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Similarly, a 20-KM transmission line would be laid to supply 40 MMCFD gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City / M3 Industrial City , from Chiniot to terminal Point (zero point i.e.doorstep) of the economic zone.

To address the acute low gas pressure issues during the winter season in Mardan and Peshawar regions, the SNGPL would undertake the system augmentation including laying of 28-KM Charsadda Offtake (Gulabad) - Charsada transmission loopline, 21-KK Charsadda - Khazana transmission loopline and 24-KM Charsadda -Tangi transmission loopline.

Whereas, the SSGC would lay a nine-KM pipeline for supply of 13.5 MMCFD gas to Dhabeiji SEZ at Town Border Station (TBS), Sindh, besides laying a 3.5-KM supply line to supply 13 MMCFD gas to Bin Qasim Industrial Park at TBS, Sindh.

The SSGC has also planned to install one New Gas Turbine driven Centrifugal Compressor at HQ-Shikarpur, Sindh, lay 125-KM pipeline from Sindh University, Jamshoro to Karachi and 31-KM pipeline from Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) Clifton to Surjani Town, Karachi.

