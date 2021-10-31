(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :A large number of consumers in Rawalpindi city have installed gas compressors, depriving many fellow citizens from the commodity supply even in routine hours.

Some domestic as well as commercial consumers have reportedly installed illegal gas compressors which hedge on gas pressure like water motors — used in summer to enhance water pressure. The price of compressors in the market ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 and openly available in markets. The people urged the concerned authorities to check illegal sale of compressors.

Acute shortage of gas has made the lives of the people miserable. Mostly localities in Rawalpindi including Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Dhamial, Qasim Market, Satellite Town, Chur, Allahabad, Chah Sultan, Asghar Mall, Pindora.

People belonging to different walks of life told APP that they could not afford to buy food from hotels at higher rates due to shortage of gas. The prices of wood, coal and kerosene oil are also high. "We have no option but to protest on roads against the non-availability of gas," they said.

Amara Khan, a housewife, said that public is facing problems due to the inefficiency of the authorities' concerned. "We pay gas bills every month but in every winter we have to face difficulties. We cannot buy breakfast, lunch and dinner from restaurants" she said.

The official of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited ( SNGPL) said that crackdown was being conducted at different localities and strict action was being taken against the violators adding that smooth supply of gas would be ensured.