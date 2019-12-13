Gas conservation awareness walk held

A gas conservation awareness walk Friday was held under auspicious of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) to raise awareness about conservation of natural gas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :A gas conservation awareness walk Friday was held under auspicious of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines ( SNGPL ) to raise awareness about conservation of natural gas

The walk was led by Parliamentary Secretary for Anti Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafiq while Managing Director SNGPL, Amir Tufail, General Manager Rawalpindi region Javed Khan, official concerned and large number of people and students participated.

While addressing the participants, the speakers requested the consumers to use natural gas only when needed.

They emphasized on regular maintenance of instruments to avoid high gas bills and urged that geyser should be kept on pilot and turned to warm only half an hour before the use.

Managing Director SNGPL said that delivering gas to consumers was the utmost responsibility of SNGPL but access to this nature's gift was possible for all people only through responsible use by the consumers.

In this connection, this walk had been organised for raising awareness among masses about gas conservation and control of gas theft, he added.