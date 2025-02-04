Gas Container Blast Case: Police Arrest Five Accused
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
In a major development in investigations into gas container blast case, Multan police on Tuesday reported to have arrested five accused, two of them the main characters, who were part of illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling network
The gas container blast at Fahad Town in Multan had left ten persons killed and well over 30 injured around a week back.
Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the driver Fayyaz and Foreman Muhammad Arif, the two main accused, and three others have been taken into custody.
The driver and foreman were employees of a gas carriage company. The company used to supply gas to different cities, however, some of its employees were involved in risky and illegal LPG refilling, police spokesman said, adding that it was this illegal practice that had caused the blast causing deaths and property destruction.
Police had registered FIR No 282/25 under sections 302, 285, 286, 7ATA, and 109 PPC.
Initial police investigations revealed the accused were part of a network engaged in illegal LPG refilling for monetary gains. It was this illegal and risky practice that caused the blast in Fahad Town, a residential area in Multan, the spokesman added.
Police have started search for the remaining accused. The owner of the gas carriage company and few other accused were still at large and raids were being conducted to make them face the law of the land.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar hailed SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed, DSP Bashir Ahmad Haraj and SHO Muzaffarabad Muhammad Ramzan Gull for their success and ordered them to bring all the accused under police custody and face trial.
