Gas Cylinder Blast In A Steel Factor, No Casualty Reported

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:22 PM

Gas Cylinder blast in a steel factor, no casualty reported

A gas cylinder exploded with a big bang in the kitchen steel factory situated near Kamboh Adha on main ring road here on Friday,officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A gas cylinder exploded with a big bang in the kitchen steel factory situated near Kamboh Adha on main ring road here on Friday,officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed.

Soon after the blast the official of the Rescue 1122 firewall team rushed to the spot and started extinguishing the fire.

No casualties were reported in the blaze, the incharge of the team of Rescue 1122 confirmed. With good efforts of the firefighters who professionally contained fire within 20 minutes and timely action saved the entire factory from damage.

