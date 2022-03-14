Gas cylinder blast in Chaghi leaves eight seminary student injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :A gas cylinder blast has left as many as eight students of Chaghi seminary injured, some of them critically, Levis force said on Monday.

"Students enrolled in local seminary in the Chaghi district of Balochistan suffered injuries when a powerful blast occurred due to fault in the gas cylinder," Levy official said adding that the injured were immediately moved to the Prince Fahad Hospital Dalbandine where condition of four of the injured is stated to be critical.

Local administration is looking into the matter.