UrduPoint.com

Gas Cylinder Blast In Chaghi Leaves Eight Seminary Student Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Gas cylinder blast in Chaghi leaves eight seminary student injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :A gas cylinder blast has left as many as eight students of Chaghi seminary injured, some of them critically, Levis force said on Monday.

"Students enrolled in local seminary in the Chaghi district of Balochistan suffered injuries when a powerful blast occurred due to fault in the gas cylinder," Levy official said adding that the injured were immediately moved to the Prince Fahad Hospital Dalbandine where condition of four of the injured is stated to be critical.

Local administration is looking into the matter.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Gas

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

32 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday

14 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 8 ..

Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 87 more deaths

14 minutes ago
 Fire in shopping mall brought under control

Fire in shopping mall brought under control

15 minutes ago
 China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases ..

China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago
 NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while ..

NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while driving

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>