UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Five In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Gas cylinder blast injures five in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :At least five persons were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a flat at Afghan Colony road locality of Peshawar city on wee hours of Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 emergency service of the province, the explosion was so severe that it spread panic in the area.

Rescue 1122 officials said a gas cylinder exploded inside the flat in Peshawar, in which five people, including children sustained burn injuries.

Officials said the explosion took place due to the out of order gas cylinder which exploded during the filling, private news channel reported.

The blast was so powerful that shattering windowpanes of nearby buildings, Rescue officials added.

The time when the explosion occurred, dozens of people, including children, were gathered near the Afghan colony road.

Rescue 1122 teams also reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Peshawar Road Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

10 hours ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.