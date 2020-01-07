Gas cylinder blast injures five in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :At least five persons were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a flat at Afghan Colony road locality of Peshawar city on wee hours of Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 emergency service of the province, the explosion was so severe that it spread panic in the area.

Rescue 1122 officials said a gas cylinder exploded inside the flat in Peshawar, in which five people, including children sustained burn injuries.

Officials said the explosion took place due to the out of order gas cylinder which exploded during the filling, private news channel reported.

The blast was so powerful that shattering windowpanes of nearby buildings, Rescue officials added.

The time when the explosion occurred, dozens of people, including children, were gathered near the Afghan colony road.

Rescue 1122 teams also reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.