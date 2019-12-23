Gas cylinder blast injures four in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Four people, including females and children, sustained burn injuries as a gas cylinder blast occurred at a house located in Mianwali on Monday morning.

The cylinder blast alarmed locals who rushed to the scene, a local said the cylinder exploded in the house when a family member lit matchstick that left two females and two children in serious condition, reported private news channel.

Locals informed the area police and rescue teams, adding, the police and rescue teams arrived and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.