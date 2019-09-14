UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Four On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:46 AM

Gas cylinder blast injures four on Saturday

Four people, including females and children, sustained burn injuries as a gas cylinder blast occurred at a house located in Khanewal on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Four people, including females and children, sustained burn injuries as a gas cylinder blast occurred at a house located in Khanewal on Saturday morning.

The cylinder blast alarmed locals who rushed to the scene, a local said the cylinder exploded in the house when a family member lit matchstick that left two females and two children in serious condition in the area of Zahoorabad , reported private news channel.

Locals informed the area police and rescue teams, adding, the police and rescue teams arrived and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Khanewal Gas Family

Recent Stories

NCHD's potential to support govt in achieving lite ..

1 minute ago

KP govt to provide clean drinking water in tribal ..

1 minute ago

Six family members hospitalised after consuming ta ..

1 minute ago

Rossiya TV Channel to Air Unique Color Footage Abo ..

37 minutes ago

UN chief calls for greater action to address clima ..

47 minutes ago

Tropical storm 'Humberto' targets hurricane-hit Ba ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.