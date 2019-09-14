Gas cylinder blast injures four on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four people, including females and children, sustained burn injuries as a gas cylinder blast occurred at a house located in Khanewal on Saturday morning

The cylinder blast alarmed locals who rushed to the scene, a local said the cylinder exploded in the house when a family member lit matchstick that left two females and two children in serious condition in the area of Zahoorabad , reported private news channel.

Locals informed the area police and rescue teams, adding, the police and rescue teams arrived and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.