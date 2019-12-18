UrduPoint.com
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:00 PM

Gas cylinder blast injures three in Khanewal

Three people, including women and a child, sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder blast occurred at a house in Khanewal on Wednesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Three people, including women and a child, sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder blast occurred at a house in Khanewal on Wednesday morning.

The cylinder blast alarmed locals who rushed to the scene, a eye witness said, adding, the cylinder exploded in the house when a family member lit matchstick, reported a private news channel.

People and rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

