Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Two In Athara Hazari
Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) At least two persons were critically injured when a gas cylinder exploded in the Basic Health Unit of the Uch Gul Imam area of Athara Hazari on early Sunday morning.
According to details, rescue 1122 said that a cylinder exploded inside a basic health unit, and due to the intensity of the blast, two people were injured, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams swiftly responded to the incident and shifted injured persons to nearby hospitals.
