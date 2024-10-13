Gas cylinder blast injures two in Athara Hazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) At least two persons were critically injured when a gas cylinder exploded in the Basic Health Unit of the Uch Gul Imam area of Athara Hazari on early Sunday morning.

According to details, rescue 1122 said that a cylinder exploded inside a basic health unit, and due to the intensity of the blast, two people were injured, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams swiftly responded to the incident and shifted injured persons to nearby hospitals.