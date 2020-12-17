UrduPoint.com
Gas Cylinder Blast Kills Two Minors In Panjgur District

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

Gas cylinder blast kills two minors in Panjgur district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Atleast two minors were killed and two others, including mother were injured when a gas cylinder caught fire at Khudabadan in Panjgur district of Balochistan province on early Thursday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources said the incident occurred this morning when the fire broke out in a house due to the gas leakage when woman lighted the gas stove which claimed two lives on the spot.

A husband and his wife also received burn injuries and they were shifted to a District headquarter hospital wherethey are being treated, hospital sources said, a private news channel reported.

The bodies of two kids were also handed over to family members after postmortem, hospital sources added.

