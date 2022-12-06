UrduPoint.com

Gas Cylinder Blasts At Restaurant

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 03:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A blast occurred at a continental restaurant located in the Welcome Chowk area of the city on Tuesday. However, no loss of life was reported.

Official sources at Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said they received an emergency phone call about an explosion that occurred at a continental restaurant in the Welcome Chowk area near Bahawalpur Railway Station.

The rescuers and ambulances rushed to the scene for the rescue operation, they added.

Meanwhile, the police sources said that according to the preliminary investigation, a short circuit in the air-conditioner system resulted in a fire that caused the gas cylinder placed in the kitchen of the restaurant to explode. The sound of the explosion was also heard in nearby areas. However, no loss of life was reported, they added.

