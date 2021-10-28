Gas cylinder catches fire in factory

A gas cylinder caught fire in a factory at Muzaffarpur Road here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A gas cylinder caught fire in a factory at Muzaffarpur Road here.

According to Rescue-1122, a gas cylinder caught fire in a private factory at Muzaffarpur area of district Sialkot.

Rescuers prevented the fire from spreading to all parts of the factory. The owner Shahbaz said Rs 1.5 million goods were saved through timely rescue operations.

The fire was caused due to the gas leak from the cylinder.