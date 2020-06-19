Gas Cylinder Exploded, Four Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:51 PM
At least four people, including women and children, sustained critical burnt wounds in a cylinder blast when a domestic gas cylinder exploded in a house in Malukabad, Swat on Friday afternoon
Police said the accident occured due to the leakage of gas cylinder, a private news channel reported.
Rescue team shifted the injured to nearby hospital.