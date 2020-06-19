UrduPoint.com
Gas Cylinder Exploded, Four Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:51 PM

Gas cylinder exploded, four injured

At least four people, including women and children, sustained critical burnt wounds in a cylinder blast when a domestic gas cylinder exploded in a house in Malukabad, Swat on Friday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :At least four people, including women and children, sustained critical burnt wounds in a cylinder blast when a domestic gas cylinder exploded in a house in Malukabad, Swat on Friday afternoon.

Police said the accident occured due to the leakage of gas cylinder, a private news channel reported.

Rescue team shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

