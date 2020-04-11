UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Cylinder Explodes In Shop In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:44 PM

Gas cylinder explodes in shop in Faisalabad

A gas cylinder blew up at LPG decanting shop at Jhang road, near Satwanmeel stop in the area of Thikriwala police station but no loss of life was reported in the incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : A gas cylinder blew up at LPG decanting shop at Jhang road, near Satwanmeel stop in the area of Thikriwala police station but no loss of life was reported in the incident.

According to police, a shopkeeper was refilling LPG in a cylinder when it blew up,causing fire outbreak in the shop which gutted all goods.

However, the shopkeeper remained safe and no loss of life was reported in the incident.Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 brought the blaze under control after hectic efforts.

Area police reached the spot but the shopkeeper had escaped from the scene. The police lodged a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire LPG Police Police Station Road Jhang Rescue 1122 Gas All From

Recent Stories

Screening, washing process with disinfectant conti ..

3 minutes ago

39,823 women get financial assistance under Ehsas ..

3 minutes ago

Inmate found dead after Siberian prison riot: offi ..

3 minutes ago

7 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

KP govt announces Rs1mn package for journalists di ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to make l arrangements to bring back all Paki ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.