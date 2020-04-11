Gas cylinder explodes in shop in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : A gas cylinder blew up at LPG decanting shop at Jhang road, near Satwanmeel stop in the area of Thikriwala police station but no loss of life was reported in the incident.

According to police, a shopkeeper was refilling LPG in a cylinder when it blew up,causing fire outbreak in the shop which gutted all goods.

However, the shopkeeper remained safe and no loss of life was reported in the incident.Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 brought the blaze under control after hectic efforts.

Area police reached the spot but the shopkeeper had escaped from the scene. The police lodged a case and started investigation.