Gas Cylinder Explosion In Pishin Hospital Injures Seven
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Seven people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a private hospital in Pishin, Balochistan on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident took place at a hospital located at Surkhab Chowk, causing severe damage to the building.
Windows and doors were shattered due to the blast, a private news channel reported.
Several injured are in critical condition and receiving medical treatment.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.
