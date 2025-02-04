Gas cylinder explosion in Pishin hospital injures seven

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Seven people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a private hospital in Pishin, Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place at a hospital located at Surkhab Chowk, causing severe damage to the building.

Windows and doors were shattered due to the blast, a private news channel reported.

Several injured are in critical condition and receiving medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.