Gas Cylinder Explosion Injured Five In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Gas cylinder explosion injured five in Rawalpindi

At least five persons were injured as a gas cylinder exploded near Chatri Chowk in the jurisdiction of Khanna Pull in Rawalpindi on Tuesday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :At least five persons were injured as a gas cylinder exploded near Chatri Chowk in the jurisdiction of Khanna Pull in Rawalpindi on Tuesday afternoon.

According to rescue sources the cylinder exploded when a woman of the victim family turned on the stove, a private news channel reported.

Locals informed the rescue officials and helped the rescuers while shifting injured to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process, they stated.

