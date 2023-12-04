Open Menu

Gas Cylinder Shop Gutted

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Gas cylinder shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A gas cylinder shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Sandal Bar police station, here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that gas leaked from a cylinder at gas cylinder shop situated at Narwala Road near Aminpur Bungalow and it caught fire.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the material present in the shop.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

