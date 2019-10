(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary has removed gas cylinders from six wagons and rickshaws.

The secretary checked wagons and rickshaws and found some of them using banned CNG and LPG cylinders. He removed illegal gas cylinders and imposed Rs 19,000 fine on them.