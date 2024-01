SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The district administration launched a crackdown on illegal gas decanting points and sealed five on Wednesday here in the district.

A spokesman said teams raided Suleman Pura, Bhagtanwala and Kot Momin areas and sealed five points, owned by Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Sarfraz, Saleem and Tahir.

Further investigation was under way.