Gas distribution installation kicks off in Oghi

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :MD Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Ali Javed Hamdani on Wednesday said that Oghi Sui Gas distribution installation work kicked off which would be completed within six months.

He expressed these views during a meeting with MNA NA-14 Dr. Sajjad Awan.

MD SNGPL further said that gas pipes have have transported to Oghi.

The installation of the 10-kilometer gas distribution lines on each side of the city has been started, he said.

Besides Oghi city the project would benefit Tanawal, Lassan Nawab Sahib, Sher Ghar, Gali Badral, Sisli Gali, Sairi, Arbora, Dilbori, Tarawra, Manchora, Rasheeda, Bajna and dozens of other villages.