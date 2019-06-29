UrduPoint.com
Gas, Electricity Prices Enhanced

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 09:51 PM

Gas, electricity prices enhanced

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday has announced to raise the price of electricity and Sui gas said that previous government is responsible for hike in energy charges

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday has announced to raise the price of electricity and Sui gas said that previous government is responsible for hike in energy charges.During a press conference in Islamabad, Omar Ayub announced a set of measures taken by the government to provide relief to consumers of electricity, most notably a freeze in the tariff for domestic users consuming 300 units of electricity.

He said that PML(N) government installed explosive mines in energy sector by virtue of bad planning."Domestic users who consume 300 units form 75 per cent of total consumers," noted the minister.Ayub said that a separate subsidy has been kept aside by the government amounting to approximately Rs217bn, which will be given across different sectors, including domestic consumers."Alongside that, users who consume more than 300 let's say around 400-500 units for them we are slashing the increase proposed by NEPRA by 50 per cent so that the burden on them, too, is reduced.

""This tariff will be valid for a period of 18 months, after which it will exit the system and the fuel adjustment charges which are added will continue," he said.Ayub also announced that a subsidy of 54 per cent had been set for tubewell consumers."Despite the woeful situation we inherited from the PML-N, we are looking out for tubewell consumers and giving them protection," he said.He also said that small businesses and general stores, which form 95 per cent of the commercial sector, will not face any sort of increase in power tariffs.Earlier, as he began the conference, the power minister explained the circumstances which led to an increase in the power tariff in the first place."Why did the increase take place? Rs190bn was determined by Nepra to cover the landmine which the PML-N government left behind, which we are struggling to remove and set aside.He said that on the prime minister's special directives to counter this, special exemptions and relief measures had been decided which he had come to announce.

