Gas explosion at Qissakhwani, no casulty reported: DSP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) No casulty has been reported after a gas explosion at swerage line at Qissakhwani bazar here Saturday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gohar Khan told media that the blast occured in the limit of Khan Razik police station in a gas pipe at swerage line and however no casulty reported.

The rescue 1122 and police reached to the spot and cleared the area.