Open Menu

Gas Explosion At Qissakhwani, No Casulty Reported: DSP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2023 | 12:09 AM

Gas explosion at Qissakhwani, no casulty reported: DSP

No casulty has been reported after a gas explosion at swerage line at Qissakhwani bazar here Saturday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) No casulty has been reported after a gas explosion at swerage line at Qissakhwani bazar here Saturday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gohar Khan told media that the blast occured in the limit of Khan Razik police station in a gas pipe at swerage line and however no casulty reported.

The rescue 1122 and police reached to the spot and cleared the area.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rescue 1122 Gas Media

Recent Stories

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

52 minutes ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

52 minutes ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

53 minutes ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

53 minutes ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

42 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

42 minutes ago
SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with domin ..

SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with dominant win Over Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defea ..

Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka

42 minutes ago
 UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

2 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

42 minutes ago
 Farrell breaks Wilkinson's England points record

Farrell breaks Wilkinson's England points record

35 minutes ago
 Fire guts plastic warehouse, fuel station in sepa ..

Fire guts plastic warehouse, fuel station in separate incidents

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan