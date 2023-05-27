UrduPoint.com

Gas Explosion Claims Three Young Lives In Rawalpindi House Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Gas explosion claims three young lives in Rawalpindi house fire

A devastating gas explosion engulfed a residence in the Shamsabad area of Rawalpindi, resulting in the tragic loss of three innocent children and leaving two others injured

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A devastating gas explosion engulfed a residence in the Shamsabad area of Rawalpindi, resulting in the tragic loss of three innocent children and leaving two others injured.

According to distraught family members, the fire broke out due to a gas explosion, triggered by the accidental ignition of matches.

Upon receiving the distress call, Rescue 1122 teams swiftly responded, rushing to the scene to provide immediate assistance. Unfortunately, the severity of the situation proved overwhelming, as the lives of three young souls were cut short.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad, aged 2, Alishba, aged 12, and Shahzaib, aged 8.

Amidst the chaos, Noreen, aged 35, and Fatima, aged 5, sustained critical injuries. They were immediately transported to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for urgent medical treatment.

In response to the emergency, a coordinated effort involving three fire tenders, three emergency ambulances, and specialized rescue vehicles was mobilized.

