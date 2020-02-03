UrduPoint.com
Gas Explosion Kills Two Women, Injures Three Minors In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 01:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Two women killed while three minors sustained burnt injuries as gas explosion occurred in a house near Isa Colony in Quetta on Monday.

Rescue officials stated the stove blasted when an elderly woman turned on the stove to prepare food for the children, a private news channel reported.

They said the incident occurred as a deceased woman forgot to turn off the gas stove earlier, which resulted in blast when ignited a match stick in morning.

They said both women died on spot while children faces were burnt badly.

Bodies and injured were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex Quetta.

