UrduPoint.com

Gas Explosion Leaves 11 Family Members Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Gas explosion leaves 11 family members injured

11 people, including 4 children were injured due to gas explosion in a house in Pathan Colony here on morning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :11 people, including 4 children were injured due to gas explosion in a house in Pathan Colony here on morning.

The incident of gas explosion took place in the limits of Baldia Police Station and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital from where the seriously injured were referred to Karachi.

According to sources, the incident took place in the morning when the fire was lit for breakfast, which caused explosion. As a result, the family members of health department employee Ravi Tanboli were burnt.

The injured have been identified as Ratan, Sagar, Bhumi, Anita, Ayush, Asha, while Ravi's parents are also among the injured.

