Gas Explosion Leaves Four Children Dead In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) At least four children died in a gas cylinder blast near Chowk Baba e Azam from Ichra Lahore city on early Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the blast took place at around 6 AM in a house when all family members were in a room and turned on the heater which was connected to a cylinder, as a result, four children lost their lives and injured other family members, Private news channel reported.

The house also caught fire and suffered extensive damage. The cause of the blast and subsequent fire is believed to be due to leakage in the gas cylinder, neighbors added.

The powerful explosion blew off the house’s roof, causing a fire. The victims were being taken to a nearby hospital by the police and rescue workers.

