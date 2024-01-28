Gas Explosion Leaves Two Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 08:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) At least, two were injured due to an explosion of gas leakage in the New Katarian area of Rawalpindi. Rescue 1122 teams were immediately rushed to the scene.
The rescue personnel shifted the victims to the hospital. The victims were identified as Pervez and Yasmeen.
According to officials, there was a gas leak in the house, an explosion occurred when a match was lit.
Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has appealed to the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents. In the past, several cases have been reported in which precious lives perished and millions of rupees were burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister assures APNS clearing print media dues7 minutes ago
-
6 stolen motorcycle recovered7 minutes ago
-
ECP releases summary of polling stations for elections 202417 minutes ago
-
Shepherd with 3 buffaloes killed in road accident17 minutes ago
-
Muzaffar Warsi remembered on his 13th death anniversary17 minutes ago
-
CTO lauds traffic wardens for organising best traffic arrangements during political rallies17 minutes ago
-
Search, combing operation conducted at Khanna Police Station jurisdiction27 minutes ago
-
Four noted candidates to contest from NA-126 constituency27 minutes ago
-
1500 kites confiscated during raid27 minutes ago
-
30 persons including independent candidate held, another 100 booked27 minutes ago
-
Rain likely in Lahore on Tuesday27 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police boosts officer well-being with free medical camp47 minutes ago