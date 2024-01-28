Gas explosion leaves two injured

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) At least, two were injured due to an explosion of gas leakage in the New Katarian area of Rawalpindi. Rescue 1122 teams were immediately rushed to the scene.

The rescue personnel shifted the victims to the hospital. The victims were identified as Pervez and Yasmeen.

According to officials, there was a gas leak in the house, an explosion occurred when a match was lit.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has appealed to the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents. In the past, several cases have been reported in which precious lives perished and millions of rupees were burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.