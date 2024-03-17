Gas Explosion Occurred Near Lal Haveli, No Casualty Reported
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 10:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A gas explosion incident occurred in Raja Bazar due to gas leakage here on Sunday. However no casualty was reported.
According to preliminary details, the explosion occurred due to gas leakage from the gas pipeline near the city's famous 'Lal Haveli'.
The loud blast collapsed a wall of a three story building, however no casualty or injuries were reported.
Spokesman Rescue-1122 informed that rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot. He said that citizens should be vigilant to prevent any untoward situation.
He reiterated that timely information of such calamity could avert any tragedy.
