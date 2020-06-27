(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari has said that gas facility will soon be provided to those villages of Jand tehsil situated within 5 km radius of Dakhni Oil Field and installation of gas meters of Chhapri village will be started next week benefitting hundered of families of the area. He said this after ground breaking ceremony of gas supply to Dhok Loharan

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari has said that gas facility will soon be provided to those villages of Jand tehsil situated within 5 km radius of Dakhni Oil Field and installation of gas meters of Chhapri village will be started next week benefitting hundered of families of the area.

He said this after ground breaking ceremony of gas supply to Dhok Loharan . On the occassion Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, GM NHA north punjab Iftaikhar Sajjid, MD SNGPL, Spokes Peron PTI Qazi Ahmad Akbar , Malik Khurram Ali Khan , PTI President Tehsil Jand Malik Naveed , Farid Khattak , Ajab Khan Awan , Focal Person PTI Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari, Syed Imran bukhari, PS to Zulfi Bukhari Naveed Iqbal and other notables were present .

He said that this tehsil is under developed and efforts are being made to bring it at par with developed tehsils of the district . Zulfi Bokhari saidnthat widening and carpeting of Jand Khunda 38km road has been started and will be completed with in a short period of time at the cost of Rs 1016.941 Million and said that this road will be completed in five phases from Khunda to Tahli Ada , from Tahli Ada fo Mithial , from Mithial to Pind Sultani , from Pind Sultani to Rangli and Rangli to Jand .

This road will benefit thousand of people of the area . . He said that the widening and carpeting of this road was a long standing demand of the people of Jand and said that this road will also benefit those hailing from Kohat and surrounding areas traveling to Rawalpindi and Islamabad .

Bokhari said that in the first phase 13 km road from Jand to Rangli will be carpeted while in the next phases 25 km long road from Rangli to Mithial , Tahli Ada and Khunda will be carpeted . He said , after carpeting of this road people of the area will have better traveling facilities and their precious time will be saved while accidents could also be controlled .

While talking about educational facilites of the area he said that soon a technical college will be established in Jand and the issue has been taken up with Punjab govt and codal formalities are being completed .

He said gas facility will be provided village Bhandar Karamsher also for which formal approval has been given . Zulfi Bokhari said , the priority of this govt is to ensure maximum facilities to the people specially those living in far flung areas.

Zulfi Bokhari also visited the under construction road to review the progress and quality of work of the road being carpeted. He directed the concerned officers to ensure quality of the work and timely completion of the project.