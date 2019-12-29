Gas filled room killed one, three fell unconscious

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was killed while three were found unconscious when the room was filled with (coal) gas in the jurisdiction of Defence Housing Authority here on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene soon after the incident.

According to rescue official a man identified as Munawar was found dead and three others namely Azhar 38, Muhammad Aslam 34, and Muhammad Ajmal 20 were found unconscious who were shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital BBH.

Meanwhile, Punjab Emergency Rescue 1122, has appealed to the public use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said people indulge in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses would be dealt according to law. It has been noted that many residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow, he said.

In past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.