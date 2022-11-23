Gas filling station, petrol pump & clinic sealed over malpractices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday sealed an illegal gas filling station, a clinic and a petrol pump over malpractices in different areas of ICT.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner ICT, Assistant Commissioner city clamped down against illegal gas filling stations in the city, during a raid in Saidpur village, an illegal gas filling station was sealed and its manager was arrested while violators were warned of strict action, said the press release issued by ICT office.

Meanwhile, AC Potohar visited Faisal colony and sealed a clinic, a petrol-selling agency and a service station.

Furthermore, in adherence to ban on drilling at prohibited areas, a violator was arrested and shifted to police station, small amount of oil was also discovered near drilling site.

During operation against encroachment a trespasser was arrested over illegal encroachment on government land.

To ensure adherence to notified prices & display of DC rate list of essential commodities AC city inspected various shops and marts. Three shops were sealed and violators were arrested during the visit.