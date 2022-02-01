Gas flow to industry saw reduction of only 3.54% in Nov-Dec 21: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that despite 9 per cent depletion in our supply from gas fields, the flow of gas to industry from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) saw a reduction of only 3.54 per cent in Nov-Dec 21 compared to preceding year.

"Also, tariffs have multiplied globally yet most industry in SSGC have been insulated from any price rise since 2019," he tweeted.