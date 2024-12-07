Gas heater blast in Abbottabad School injures six students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Six students of fourth-grade were injured when a gas heater exploded at Government Primary school No. 4 on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, the incident occurred due to a gas leak, causing a fire that left the students with burn injuries.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, providing first aid and shifting the injured children to the hospital for further treatment.

According to the police, the injured students were identified as Sufyan, Muawiya, Asher, Imam Hasnain, Umair, and Farid.