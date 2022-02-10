UrduPoint.com

Gas Leak Blast Leaves Two Injured In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 01:45 PM

An explosion of a gas leak in Kili Ismael of the provincial capital on Thursday, left two persons severely injured, police said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :An explosion of a gas leak in Kili Ismael of the provincial capital on Thursday, left two persons severely injured, police said.

As per initial information, police said that Ali Ahmed and Jawad Ahmed suffered critical injuries as a result of gas explosion. The injured were taken to burn ward of Bolan Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Further probe is underway.

>