Gas Leak Explosion In Karak Mansoor Ghar Injures Four
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) A deadly gas leakage explosion in Karak Mansoor Ghar on Sunday caused the roof of a house to collapse, injuring four people, including two women and two children.
According to rescue sources, the explosion in Karak Mansoor Ghar occurred on Sunday afternoon due to a gas leak, causing the roof of a house to collapse, local media channel reported.
Four people, including two women and two children were injured in the blast and trapped under debris.
Rescue teams quickly responded, freeing the victims and transporting them to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.
The cause of the gas leak is under investigation and local authorities are working to ensure the safety of nearby residents. The incident has raised concerns about gas safety and prompted calls for improved safety measures in the
area.
