Gas Leak triggers blast in Sukkur, 2 severely burnt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A devastating explosion caused by a gas leak at a shop in New Pind Phatak, Sukkur, left at least two people critically injured with severe burns on Sunday afternoon.

According to police sources, a gas leakage blast occurred inside a shop in New Pind Phatak, Sukkur, injuring two

people, private news channel reported.

The authorities are investigating the incident and the exact cause of the blast is yet to be determined.

Rescue teams and police promptly responded to the incident, rushing to the scene and shifting the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.