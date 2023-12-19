Open Menu

Gas Leakage Accidents To Control By Following Winter Safety Measures: Anwar Baloch

December 19, 2023

Gas leakage accidents to control by following winter safety measures: Anwar Baloch

Acting General Manager (AGM) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Balochistan Anwar Baloch on Tuesday said that gas leakage accidents could be controlled only by adopting all safety measures during the winter season in respective areas of Balochistan

Acting General Manager (AGM) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Balochistan Anwar Baloch on Tuesday said that gas leakage accidents could be controlled only by adopting all safety measures during the winter season in respective areas of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony regarding "Winter Safety Awareness 2023-24" organized by SSGC at Quetta Press Club.

The ceremony was attended by scholars, Balochistan Union Journalist (BUJ) President Irfan Saeed, Quetta Press Club’s President Abdul Khaliq Rind, other senior journalists and a large number of people.

Anwar Baloch said that gas pressures were improved by laying gas pipelines under the project with a cost of Rs 12030 million in contribution of SSGC and Quetta Development Package (QDP) in respective areas of Quetta city.

After laying the pipeline in Sabzal Road, Nawan Killi, Spiny Road and adjoining areas, the gas pressure has been recovered, he said.

He said that measures were being taken to solve gas-related issues on a priority basis to facilitate the people of Balochistan.

He said that 8-inch-gas pipelines were also being laid down on both sides of Sariab road which would be completed by the end of December or mid of January.

He said that the citizens should take precautionary measures in the use of gas heaters in winter to avoid any accidents.

He said that the demand for gas in Quetta increased in winter as compared to previous years.

He said that in case of any complaint, the gas company would resolve the matter within two hours.

Anwar Baloch urged scholars and media to play an effective role in creating awareness among people to avoid such incidents. He also thanked them and other participants for attending the ceremony.

BUJ’s President Irfan Saeed said in his address that it was the responsibility of the Gas Company Authority to address all the gas-related issues.

President of Quetta Press Club Abdul Khaliq Rind, Maulana Muhibullah, Maulana Mufti Nauman, and other scholars also addressed the ceremony and assured their cooperation with SSGC to enhance the winter safety drive in the area.

SSGC’s spokesman told APP that at least 13 people died and 24 persons were injured in 12 incidents of gas in Quetta during the current year.

