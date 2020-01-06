UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Leakage Blast At Rawalpindi Leaves Three Severely Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:50 AM

Gas leakage blast at Rawalpindi leaves three severely injured

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast three members of a same family were injured in a gas leakage explosion at their home near Harley Street in Rawalpindi on early Monday morning.

According to rescue officials, the blast was so intense that it blew out the front facade of the house and caused the roof to collapse.

Soon after the blast, Rescue 1122, the fire brigade, and police rushed to the site to rescue the inhabitants, a private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 teams doused the flames and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals where the injured were said to be in a critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Rawalpindi Same SITE Rescue 1122 Gas Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

30 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 18th Sharjah A ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed sign la ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports hosts annual gathering to ..

11 hours ago

55 companies benefit from AEO Programme: FCA

12 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.