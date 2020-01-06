Gas leakage blast at Rawalpindi leaves three severely injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast three members of a same family were injured in a gas leakage explosion at their home near Harley Street in Rawalpindi on early Monday morning.

According to rescue officials, the blast was so intense that it blew out the front facade of the house and caused the roof to collapse.

Soon after the blast, Rescue 1122, the fire brigade, and police rushed to the site to rescue the inhabitants, a private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 teams doused the flames and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals where the injured were said to be in a critical condition.