Gas leakage blast claims two lives, 8 injured in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two persons died and eight others including children and women received burn injuries in gas leakage blast at Alamo Chowk area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the blast took place in the house due to gas leakage at Al- Khair Housing Scheme.

As a result, two people including a woman died on the spot while eight others including women and children suffered burn injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex( BMC) Hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started.

The bodies were identified as Saifullah and Bibi Wakeela while the injured namely Safia Bibi, 4 years, Sakina Bibi, 2 years, Ayesha Bibi 3 years, Bibi Shalo 25 years, Bisma 1 years, Gul Hafsa, 8 years and Muhammad 10 years. One of the victim could not be ascertained.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.