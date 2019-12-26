UrduPoint.com
Gas Leakage Blast In MMC Mardan Injuries Two Children

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:32 PM

Gas leakage blast in MMC Mardan injuries two children

Two children sustained minor injuries after gas cylinder blast at Mardan Medical Complex in Mardan district on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Two children sustained minor injuries after gas cylinder blast at Mardan Medical Complex in Mardan district on Thursday.

According to police, the blast caused by gas cylinder erupted fire inside a room in nursing hotel of Mardan Medical Complex, resultantly two children sustained minor injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 workers.

