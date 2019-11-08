UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Leakage Blast Injures Six Of Family In Karak

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:00 AM

Gas leakage blast injures six of family in Karak

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Around six members of a family suffered serious burns when an explosion caused by gas leakage occurred in a house near Sabirabaad Karak Peshawar on early Friday morning.

Police oficials said, after the incident they rushed to the spot and started relief operation.

Police said the blast occurred when women lit a gas stove to prepare breakfast in the morning but the room was already filled with gas.

After the blast the room caught fire and the woman her husband and their four children sustained serious burns, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to burn center Peshawar for further treatment where four of family members said to be in critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Fire Karak Women Gas Family

Recent Stories

National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraterni ..

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

9 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

10 hours ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.