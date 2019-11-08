Gas leakage blast injures six of family in Karak

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Around six members of a family suffered serious burns when an explosion caused by gas leakage occurred in a house near Sabirabaad Karak Peshawar on early Friday morning.

Police oficials said, after the incident they rushed to the spot and started relief operation.

Police said the blast occurred when women lit a gas stove to prepare breakfast in the morning but the room was already filled with gas.

After the blast the room caught fire and the woman her husband and their four children sustained serious burns, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to burn center Peshawar for further treatment where four of family members said to be in critical condition.