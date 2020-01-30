Gas leakage blast kills a woman in Rawalpindi

A woman was killed as a blast occurred due to gas leakage in a house situated in Lunda bazaar road near an area of Committee Chowk on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman was killed as a blast occurred due to gas leakage in a house situated in Lunda bazaar road near an area of Committee Chowk on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the affected family left the gas heater on due to chilled weather and fell asleep.

During night, the supply of gas was suspended and restored after some time.

In the wee hours, huge fire engulfed in the house as the one of family member tried to light the stove. Resultantly, a handicap woman identified as Parveen Bibi of 60 sustained critical burn injuries and expired on the spot.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze while the body was transferred to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).