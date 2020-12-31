Gas leakage blast leaves five injured severely

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Five persons including three members of a family were seriously injured in a gas leakage explosion at their home in Jaranwala city on Thursday.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place in the house of a trader Sheikh Muhammad Attiq owing to gas leakage.

The blast was so powerful that it destroyed the facade of the house and caused the roof to collapse. Soon after the blast, Rescue-1122, the fire brigade, and police rushed to the site to rescue the house dwellers.

The Rescue-1122 teams put out the fire and shifted the injured including Haseeb Arshad, his wife Iqra Haseeb, son Abdul Rehman Haseeb, maid Aqsa and their neighbour Gohar to THQ hospital Jaranwala for medical treatment.