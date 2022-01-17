Gas leakage blast leaves four injured in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

At least four persons including children and women received burn injuries in gas leakage blast at Burma Hotel near Sariab area of Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :At least four persons including children and women received burn injuries in gas leakage blast at Burma Hotel near Sariab area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the blast took at a house due to leakage of gas at a Zamindar Street.

As result, four people named Muhib, Muhammmad Raheel, Sana Bibi and Batool were severely injured.

The injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital for medical aid.

Police have registered a case.