Gas Leakage Blast Rocks Quetta, Injured 5

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A powerful blast caused by a gas leakage occurred in the Deba Kili area of Quetta on Friday afternoon, leaving at least five members of a family critically injured.

According to Police officials, the injured, including women and children were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, a private news channel reported.

The blast also caused significant damage to their house and the surrounding.

According to Police, the blast was so powerful that it shattered windows and damaged doors of nearby

houses.

The cause of the gas leakage is yet to be determined, but officials suspect that it may have been caused by a faulty gas pipeline or appliance.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and officials have promised to take action against those responsible.

