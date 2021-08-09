UrduPoint.com

Gas Leakage Caused Inferno In Passenger Van In Gujranwala

Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Gujranwala    

The Cylinder exploded when the van carrying passengers from Rawalpindi to Gujranwala was hit by a mini truck.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Police investigation revealed that gas leakage was the reason behind the passenger van inferno that claimed 10 people on Sunday, was gas leakage.

The report said that gas started leaking from one of the cylinders placed at the back of the van as its valve was opened. The cylinder exploded when the van carrying passengers from Rawalpindi to Gujranwala was hit by a mini truck.

Meanwhile, the Gujranwala commissioner ordered action against the vehicles using gas cylinders.

It may be mentioned here that the death toll of people killed in Gujranwala on Sunday, after a gas cylinder at the back of a van exploded, increased from nine to 10, after one of the injured people rescued earlier succumbed to their wounds.

Rescue personnel had earlier reported seven people injured in the explosion, saying they were taken to the DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

