Gas Leakage Causes Fire In Mardan, Injuring Four

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM

A fire broke out inside a bakery in Mardan due to a gas leakage, leaving four people severely injured on Monday

Rescue 1122 Mardan said, the incident occurred in Nehar Chowk area, where a gas leak inside the bakery led to a sudden fire.

As a result, four people sustained serious burn injuries.

Rescue 1122 firefighters and medical teams promptly arrived at the scene. They managed to control the fire in time and provided initial medical aid to the injured before transferring them to the DHQ Hospital. Later, the victims were shifted to the Burn Center in Peshawar for further treatment.

APP/vak

