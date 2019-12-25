UrduPoint.com
Gas Leakage Claims 3 Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:44 PM

Gas leakage claims 3 lives

3 people have died due to gas leakage in a home in Mingora.According to media reports this mishap took place at night in Lahar Abad area of Mingora

Mingora (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) 3 people have died due to gas leakage in a home in Mingora.According to media reports this mishap took place at night in Lahar Abad area of Mingora .Residents forgot to switch off burning gas heater and slept. As a result three people died due to gas leakage. Victims include grandfather and his two grand sons.

